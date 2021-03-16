All Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 battle pass rewards | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter Two, season six is upon us and with it, a variety of different features and additions to the game have been introduced.

Along with the new gameplay features, season six also introduces a brand-new battle pass filled with cosmetic items and more for players to earn throughout the season.

Just hours away from launch, leakers have given players their first look at what is to come this season.

This season’s battle pass begins with Agent Jones' set in its first tier and continues up until the Spire Assassin skin at tier 100. There are plenty of other new looks available inside including Lara Croft from Tomb Raider and Raven from DC’s Teen Titans.

Here is what you can find in this season’s battle pass.

All Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 battle pass rewards