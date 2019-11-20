Fortnite Chapter 2 Christmas theme song leaked

The v11.20 update for Fortnite Chapter Two, season one went live earlier today and a data miner was able to sift through the files to find the Battle Bus music that will play to celebrate Christmas.

Epic Games made a blog post earlier today to update gamers that Chapter Two, season one will extend into February 2020 to make room for upcoming Christmas content. The post also revealed that Epic will be providing new game features, rewards, and a live in-game experience.

After the v11.20 patch dropped today, data miner KrispyLeaks revealed the potential theme for Fortnite’s 2019 Christmas event.

Krispy❄️ – Fortnite Leaks/News on Twitter WHY DID NO ONE POST THIS YET CHRISTMAS BATTLE BUS MUSIC!! https://t.co/vc6dwSMO5i

The 27-second clip plays a soft tune in the background with a piano and guitar providing the main chords. If you listen closely, you’ll be able to hear the iconic Fortnite synth theme toward the end of the clip.

Last year, Fortnite celebrated the holidays with the “14 Days of Fortnite” event where players could earn daily rewards for participating.

Epic doesn’t comment on leaks or rumors, so fans will have to hang tight to see when the Battle Bus receives a cosmetic change for Christmas.