Fortnite Championship Series Finals scores and standings

Competitive Fortnite is at its peak after week five of the Fortnite Championship Series season X concluded last week.

All of the players are locked in for the finals, and later today, the first day of the Fortnite Championship Series season X trio Finals is set to go live for the North America West and East, Europe, Oceania, Asia, and Brazil regions.

Heat one is the first stage of the tournament and will begin at different times for each region.

For European fans, the final will begin on Sept. 21 at 12am CT. The European final will feature some of the biggest names in Fortnite, including FaZe Clan’s star Kyle “mongraal” Jackson and G2’s Kevin “Tohaj” Batic.

The North American West final will begin on Sept. 20 at 9pm CT, while the North American East final will start on Sept. 20 at 6pm CT. Cloud9’s Skylar “snow” Babinski and NRG’s Shane “EpikWhale” Cotton will be looking to take center stage in North American West.

In the North American East region, former trio Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Dennis “cloakzy” Lepore, and Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan won’t be competing together due to a Madden NFL 20 sponsorship disagreement.

The Oceania finals are set to start on Sept. 20 at 10pm CT, while the Asian and Brazilian finals are going to begin on Sept. 21 at 1am CT and Sept. 20 at 6pm CT, respectively.

Fans can watch the event from the official Fortnite Twitch channel while some players may stream their POVs.

This article will be updated with all final scores and standings on the first day of the FNCS season X finals.