Fortnite brings back original My Hero Academia skins in latest shop rotation

“You too can become a hero” in Fortnite once again as Epic Games rolls out the original My Hero Academia skins to the game, and they’re now available inside the in-game shop.
The Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration materialized in late 2022, with the likes of Deku and All Might gracing the popular battle royale with their presence. In August 2023, Fortnite leakers claimed three new My Hero Academia skins were coming soon, and with that becoming a reality, many wondered whether the originals would come back.
All Might, Izuku Midoriya, and Katsuki Bakugo finally joined their friends one more time, and if you visit the Fortnite shop today, you’ll be able to purchase the following skins and items.
- Izuku Midoriya — 1,600 V-Bucks
- Blackwhip Axe Harvesting Tool — 800 V-Bucks
- Hero Analysis Emote —300 V-Bucks
- All Might — 2,000 V-Bucks
- All Smite Harvesting Tool — 500 V-Bucks
- Symbol of Peace Emote — 300 V-Bucks
- Katsuki Bakugo — 1,500 V-Bucks
- Cluster Buster Harvesting Tool — 800 V-Bucks
- Shoto Todoroki — 1,500 V-Bucks
- Cold-Hot Hitters Harvesting Tool — 1,000 V-Bucks
- Coldburn Flier Glider — 1,200 V-Bucks
- Ochaco Uraraka — 1,500 V-Bucks
- Uravity Smasher Harvesting Tool — 800 V-Bucks
- Eijiro Kirishima — 1,500 V-Bucks
- Red Riot Thrashers Harvesting Tool — 800 V-Bucks
- Mina Ashido — 1,500 V-Bucks
- Acid Axe Harvesting Tool — 800 V-Bucks
- Culture Festival Dance Emote — 500 V-Bucks
- U.A. Uniform Wrap — 300 V-Bucks
All skins can be individually bought, and players can also purchase the available bundles to get more for their V-Bucks.
If the skins don’t cut it for you, there will also be My Hero Academia abilities present in the game. Deku’s Smash is back in the second wave of the collaboration, and Epic also added Todoroki’s Ice Walls, a powerful tool to have in the Zero Build game mode.
The new My Hero Academia season is expected to release around early or mid-2024, so fans of both the anime and Fortnite will at least have an outlet until then with these skins.