Fortnite: Battle Royale servers are down, experiencing matchmaking issues

If you wanted to play some Fortnite: Battle Royale right now, you’re likely out of luck—the game is “experiencing matchmaking issues across all modes,” Epic Games tweeted at 10:51am CT today.

Epic’s status page for Fortnite shows that there’s a “Partial Outage” in Matchmaking and “Degraded Performance” for Game Services right now.



Fortnite on Twitter We are currently experiencing matchmaking issues across all modes. We are investigating and will keep you updated once the issue is resolved.

This news follows earlier problems with the new Horde Rush LTM that was released today. Players were struggling to find a match when trying to play the mode and Epic was forced to temporarily swap it out for the One Shot LTM. It’s unclear if the problems with Horde Rush are related to the overall matchmaking issues, however.

You can check out Epic Games’ status page to stay up to date on the latest news involving Fortnite’s servers.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

Update June 13 12:11pm CT: Epic Games tweeted that the matchmaking problems should be fixed now. “The matchmaking issues affecting players have been resolved,” Epic said. “We will continue monitoring success rates. Thank you for your patience.”