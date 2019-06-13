Fortnite: Battle Royale players missed the zombies.



The new limited-time game mode Horde Rush released today, but players were struggling to find matches and play it. Epic confirmed there is an issue with the mode and announced it’s swapped it for One Shot temporarily.

Fortnite on Twitter Due to an issue with the Horde Rush LTM, we’ve temporarily swapped it with One Shot Duos. We’re working to bring back Horde Rush as soon as possible.

Some players were experiencing queue times of over five minutes only to be kicked out of the queue after that time has elapse. Others were receiving error messages a few seconds after trying to find a match.

Fortnite streamers who were trying to play the game live this morning ran into the same issue.

Epic Games has yet to mention what is causing such problems, but the error messages made it seem like the servers were overloaded with requests of players to join Horde Rush matches. Players were getting errors that read that “all the Battle Buses headed out to the Playground are full,” which likely means that more people were requesting to play the mode than servers could handle.

In Horde Rush, players will fight in a cooperative mode against a horde of zombies like the ones from previous seasons. They must eliminate waves of these creatures while staying alive to win the match. Along with the mode, players can get rewards for completing special challenges that released for Horde Rush, which will grant them experience and a special animated Wrap.

In previous iterations of zombie modes, players could only fight them in the default battle royale matches. They had to deal with zombies while still paying attention to opponents and to surviving the late stages of the game to get a Victory Royale. In Horde Rush, players can focus solely on eliminating these creatures.

We will keep this story updated as new information about connection issues with Horde Rush are confirmed.