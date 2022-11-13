FNCS Invitational 2022 leaderboard: Top 10 Duos

The first in-person Fortnite event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has finally happened with the FNCS Invitational kicking off earlier today. The best Duos from around the world have gathered in Raleigh, North Carolina to battle it out for a slice of the $1,000,000 cash prize and the Swarovski crystal FNCS trophy. With the first day wrapping up events and players preparing for the second, we can see some contenders leading.

However, anything can happen tomorrow and there are many Duos that will still have their time to shine. Here’s the current updated list of the Top 10 Duos in the FNCS 2022 Invitational.

FNCS Invitational 2022 Top 10 Duos

It was a long day of competition, but here are the current contenders for the Top 10 Duos spots after the first day of the competition.

Place Duo Placement Points Elims Victory Royales Points 1 GXR Queasy + Tundra Veno 128 28 1 184 2 AST ThomasHD + Trippernn 137 20 0 177 3 BL Kami + BL Settyz 8 126 24 2 174 4 Acorn + FS Edgey 111 14 0 139 5 JoeFN + Zandy\ 83 26 1 135 6 Xeat + KBR 99 15 0 129 7 Lardson . + Smite 90 19 0 128 8 Cold + Cented -_- 99 13 1 125 9 Vico + Siko Merijn 74 24 0 122 10 Fatch + Pamstou 98 12 0 122

As the players rest up and get ready for the competition tomorrow, this competition could still go to anyone. Currently, first, second, and third place are all in the lead by a good 30 points, but there’s plenty of time tomorrow for a new Duo to show their skills.