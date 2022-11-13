FNCS Invitational 2022 leaderboard: Top 10 Duos

Who will take the trophy this year?

A chrome FNCS logo on a white banner on a purple background
Image via Epic Games

The first in-person Fortnite event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has finally happened with the FNCS Invitational kicking off earlier today. The best Duos from around the world have gathered in Raleigh, North Carolina to battle it out for a slice of the $1,000,000 cash prize and the Swarovski crystal FNCS trophy. With the first day wrapping up events and players preparing for the second, we can see some contenders leading.

However, anything can happen tomorrow and there are many Duos that will still have their time to shine. Here’s the current updated list of the Top 10 Duos in the FNCS 2022 Invitational.

FNCS Invitational 2022 Top 10 Duos

It was a long day of competition, but here are the current contenders for the Top 10 Duos spots after the first day of the competition.

PlaceDuoPlacement PointsElimsVictory RoyalesPoints
1GXR Queasy + Tundra Veno128281184
2AST ThomasHD + Trippernn137200177
3BL Kami + BL Settyz 8126242174
4Acorn + FS Edgey111140139
5JoeFN + Zandy\83261135
6Xeat + KBR 99150129
7Lardson . + Smite90190128
8Cold + Cented -_-99131125
9Vico + Siko Merijn74240122
10Fatch + Pamstou98120122

As the players rest up and get ready for the competition tomorrow, this competition could still go to anyone. Currently, first, second, and third place are all in the lead by a good 30 points, but there’s plenty of time tomorrow for a new Duo to show their skills.