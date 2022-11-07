Fortnite unveils the Swarvoski crystal FNCS Invitational trophy

Fortnite’s first in-person competitive event is in less than two weeks and players from around the world are getting ready to celebrate the best of the competitive scene in Raleigh, NC. Whoever manages to prove themselves the champion will earn a large share of the $1,000,000 cash prize and, as Epic Games has just revealed, an amazing crystalline trophy created by Swarovski.

This is the first trophy that Swarvoski has created for an esports event, and the trophy truly shows the master craftsmanship of the people at this crystal house. The trophy takes clear inspiration from the FNCS logo in the center with a shield-shaped base. It’s made of heliotrope crystals that transition from purple to blue.

Swarvoski actually used Epic Game’s Unreal Engine to help create iterations of the trophy when it was starting out. The trophy was made in Wattens, Austria, at Swarvoski’s headquarters and featured innovations in the craft like laser plotting, fine grinding, and polishing. The trophy comes out to be 18 inches tall and weighs a decent 15 pounds.

Image via Swarovski

Swarovski is an Austrian glass maker who was been bringing new ideas to the craft since its founding in 1895. Since then, it has remained a family business and claims to sell the highest quality crystals, gemstones, jewelry, and more. A big part of the Swarovski business model is keeping a responsible relationship with the planet, so as to not abuse natural resources.

The winning team will be able to lift the Swarvoski trophy above their head when the competition concludes sometime on Nov. 13.