He said he lives by the motto, "Think before you speak."

Nearly a month after his Twitch channel was banned and more than month since he was suspended indefinitely by FaZe Clan for using a racial slur, Fortnite pro Daniel “Dubs” Walsh has completed required sensitivity training.

Dubs tweeted earlier today he had completed sensitivity training, which FaZe Clan required not only Dubs but all FaZe Clan members. In this training, Dubs said he learned about the “history and original use of some of the most commonly misused offensive words.”

After learning about how these words became derogatory, he said he is “appalled that [he] once used them so carelessly.”

Dubs also said he is appreciative of his time away from competing in Fortnite because, without it, he wouldn’t have a reason to play the game. Since he began playing the game, he has become increasingly more popular, and he said that he plays for his fans, not himself.

He encouraged others to think before they speak, in addition to simply being nicer to others.