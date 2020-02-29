FaZe Dubs uses racial slur on stream, gets suspended by his team indefinitely

FaZe Clan Fortnite pro Daniel “Dubs” Walsh has come under heavy scrutiny after he was heard saying a racial slur on stream. As a result of his actions, he has been suspended from representing his org indefinitely by FaZe.

“FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech,” FaZe wrote in its statement. “It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community. We are requiring Dubs to go through sensitivity training, and proactively requiring all FaZe Clan members to go through sensitivity training immediately.”

A statement from FaZe Clan regarding Dubs. pic.twitter.com/0lSlUEL5J7 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) February 29, 2020

In the clip, a friend of Dubs is streaming Fortnite Creative Boxfights, when the 16-year-old FaZe player suddenly blurted out the slur. The streamer was horrified and quickly informed Dubs that he was live.

Dubs has already released his own apology on his social media, and many pros responded with understanding and kindness. 100 Thieves’ Diego “Arkhram” Lima and Davis “Ceice” McClellan showed their support for the young pro.

“I can’t even describe how sorry I am,” Dubs said. “I did not intend to be hurtful in any way but what I said was still hurtful, insensitive, and wrong. The word shouldn’t have been in my vocabulary, and I apologize from the bottom my heart to everyone I offended by using it.”

In the meantime, Dubs will not represent FaZe at any professional competitions, streaming, or on social media.