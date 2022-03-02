Fans can unlock Ezio skin in Fortnite by buying Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Fortnite has made a lot of money from partnering with different companies to produce new content and outfits. As a result, players have seen iconic faces like Spider-Man, Bruno Mars, and Naomi Osaka enter the game in the last few months alone.

And now, Fortnite has a classic gaming figure leaping into the battlefield. Epic Games announced today that it will release the Ezio skin shown in a leak yesterday on Twitter. Players who buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok on the Epic Games Store will unlock the outfit in Fortnite.

The outfit won’t unlock until March 9 at 11pm CT when the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC releases. If players already own Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Epic Games Store, they can purchase the DLC to get the outfit. For players who don’t want to buy the game, Epic said the Ezio set will be available in the Fortnite shop at a later time.

Epic also clarified that any players who purchase the game and then refund it just to get the skin will lose it when the refund goes through. If players purchase Ezio and then buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, they’ll be credited 2,000 V-Bucks to their Fortnite account.

The Ezio Auditore set in Fortnite includes a faithful recreation of the classic assassin, hidden blade weapons, and a built-in emote for the character. In addition, the skin has two variations, one with and without the hood.

Ezio is the newest member of the Gaming Legends series that also recently brought fans Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West. As the assassins prepare to wreak havoc on the Fortnite island, any templars would be wise to watch their backs.