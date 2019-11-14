Fan petition asking Epic to bring back Fortnite patch notes gathers 8,000 signatures in 24 hours

Fortnite fans are petitioning for Epic Games to release patch notes again.

Epic’s last patch notes update came in September before the start of Fortnite Chapter Two. Since then, game changes, weapon updates, and bug fixes have slipped quietly into the battle royale title with little to no response from Epic.

Eager to remain informed, a Fortnite fan drafted a petition on Change.org. The petition, directed at Epic and Epic’s CEO, Tim Sweeney, asks the developer to bring back patch notes.

“Patch notes are crucial for the future of the game, and it’s something that unites the developer, (in this case Epic Games) and the player base,” the petition reads. “If the players of the game are not informed on what changes are being made, their decisions will remain private and therefore, the game won’t be able to evolve or improve. Players can’t judge a change if they haven’t been informed of it.”

Fortnite fans have surged to support the petition, which has gained over 8,000 signatures in 24 hours. Change.org allows signers to explain why they chose to sign. These reasons vary from fans swearing at Epic for removing a “critical” part of the game to players simply explaining why patch notes are necessary. The petition earned global support in multiple languages and united Fortnite players from all platforms.

The latest Fortnite update, v11.11, went live yesterday. There are only unofficial patch notes with some leaks that provide information about the changes.

Epic remains quiet on the status of official patch notes. If the fan petition continues to gather signatures, though, it might gather enough support to get Epic’s attention.