Fortnite v11.11 update is live

Fans of Save the World are getting new content in today’s Fortnite v11.11 update, while Battle Royale has received some slight tweaks and bug fixes.

Although Epic Games delayed this patch yesterday, the issue preventing the implementation has been fixed and the update is now live.

The Battle Royale mode has been updated with a new match screen which displays additional statistics, medals, and accolades.

New Match Stats Screen r/FortNiteBR: The developer supported, community run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games.

Importantly, Epic has tweaked grenade spamming in this update since the grenade capacity has been reduced to six in one slot. Previously, players could carry up to ten grenades in a slot.

You can only carry 6 grenades per slot now r/FortNiteBR: The developer supported, community run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games.

Finally, there is a new search menu that allows players to find specific skins in their inventory. This feature is useful for those who have an abundance of skins and want to search for their favorites easily, as shown by dataminers HYPEX and CyuuBR.

https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1194549836282056704

Save the World has received the largest update. Epic has introduced the Monster Smash perk which increases Life Leech with Melee attacks and Goin’ Constructor by up to 15 percent based on the percentage of your missing health. Also, the Raven skin has returned to the event store, according to the latest status report.

Unfortunately, fans cannot check out all of the latest features since Epic has removed patch notes for Battle Royale entirely. However, major issues are likely to be noted as soon as the latest patches are released.