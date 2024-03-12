Category:
Fortnite

Ex-Fortnite dev says it took ‘years of convincing’ to add Ramadan skins

It's about time.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 04:44 am
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 skins
Image via Epic Games

A former Fortnite developer has claimed it took “years of convincing” for Epic Games to add Ramadan skins to the game.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite announced the return of Lantern Fest for 2024, the third iteration of the event that marks the Islamic holiday of Ramadan, but with a significant change to the skins that’s been a long time coming.

Two skins shown in a promotional image for Fortnite's Lantern Fest 2024.
It took a while. Image via Epic Games

Previous skins during Lantern Fests were masked or hooded, but for 2024, two outfits, which are part of the Radian Moon Set, depict Middle Eastern characters for the first time—something that should have happened a long time ago.

While Lantern Fest has become a staple in the annual events cycle for Fortnite, the Islamic community has been vastly underrepresented by skins. As far as I can see, this is the first time Fortnite has featured characters from that background, which is corroborated by comments from a former developer on social media.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Islam Ibrahim revealed the Lantern Fest skins were “the last thing they worked on before leaving Epic” and that it took “years of convincing” for Middle Eastern-inspired outfits to come alongside the Ramadan event.

Ibrahim highlighted the “importance” of including outfits with this background and added that the introduction of Ramadan events was also his “brain child.” Ibrahim is now the senior marketing manager at AIC for Nintendo.

It’s remarkable that it took Fortnite so long to add these skins alongside the Ramadan event, particularly given Epic Games has done almost every crossover you can imagine to bring in characters from Transformers, Star Wars, Marvel, DC, WWE, and much more.

Hopefully, the push from Ibrahim has opened Epic Games’ eyes to the importance of diversity in Fortnite’s characters, so we might see more skins from a variety of religious and ethnic backgrounds in the future.

related content
Read Article All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Reboot Van against a black and white background
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Fortnite players showered with XP to boost battle pass after Epic’s quick LEGO update
Four LEGo characters from Fortnite next to each other.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players showered with XP to boost battle pass after Epic’s quick LEGO update
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 12, 2024
Read Article When is the Lantern Fest 2024 event in Fortnite?
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 skins
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
When is the Lantern Fest 2024 event in Fortnite?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Reboot Van against a black and white background
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 12, 2024
Read Article Fortnite players showered with XP to boost battle pass after Epic’s quick LEGO update
Four LEGo characters from Fortnite next to each other.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players showered with XP to boost battle pass after Epic’s quick LEGO update
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 12, 2024
Read Article When is the Lantern Fest 2024 event in Fortnite?
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 skins
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
When is the Lantern Fest 2024 event in Fortnite?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 11, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.