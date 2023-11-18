Ex-Fortnite boss Donald Mustard joins Marvel film company AGBO

Fortnite’s success drew substantial attention from the media industry with epic crossovers, events, and storylines helmed by Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard. Now, it looks like Mustard’s next crossover could be with Marvel producers the Russo brothers since he’s officially listed as a main member of their independent film company, AGBO.

First noticed by Axios on Nov. 17, Donald Mustard’s bio appeared on the AGBO website, describing his previous achievements and role as a partner alongside the Russo brothers.

Mustard previously worked at Epic Games for 25 years before announcing his retirement in September. Alongside Fortnite, Mustard has worked on other seminal projects like the Infinity Blade series, which brought new audiences to Epic’s work. Marvel and God of War character designer Charlie Wen took over as Fortnite’s new chief creative officer this month and has found unprecedented success with the return of the OG season.

The Russo brothers have worked alongside Mustard on a couple of projects before, including Star Wars Episode IX and Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 6 storyline, Primal. Now, it seems the working relationship between the directors has grown, as Mustard is now listed as a company partner on AGBO’s website, a role that is shared by the Russo brothers.

Interestingly, at the time of writing, there is no announcement detailing when Mustard joined AGBO despite other members getting their own dated announcements in the website’s news section.

It is also unknown if AGBO is currently working on any video game projects, but the company has a vested interest in video games. Back in January 2022, AGBO invested heavily in South Korean game publisher Nexon, purchasing 38% of their shares. In response to this purchase, the brothers said they “went to market because it was the right time for us in terms of where we were in our growth.”