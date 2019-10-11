Fortnite season X will conclude on Oct. 13, but the popular battle royale might not transition into season 11. Instead, Epic Games could be moving on to Fortnite Chapter Two, according to a recent leak.

An Italian iOS user found that Fortnite’s app preview has a new image that displays Fortnite Capitolo 2, which this means Fortnite Chapter Two when translated.

Screengrab via u/Giacozzo

The display image shows several new features that might be coming to Fortnite. A new map is seemingly on the way due to the vastly different landscape shown in the image, as well as a new default skin style. The outfit appears to have a green tint with brownish pants.

There’s a small stream running through the new map. At first glance, drivable boats could be coming to Fortnite in this new chapter, which would be the game’s first sea vehicle. Other than a big mountain, there’s what appears to be a construction site in the far east of the map, which could be the new Tilted Towers.

In the distance, there seems to be a lighthouse and a small dock that’s linked with the boats that could be introduced. Although the sky in Fortnite season X is dull, it looks like clouds might be introduced for the first time.

Fortnite could be leaving the early access model with this new update, moving toward a free-to-play, fully-released version. But this is just a rumor, however.

If Fortnite Chapter Two is real, it’ll most likely begin soon after the conclusion of Fortnite season X, which is set to finish on Sunday, Oct. 13 once the final event is completed.