Every Fortnite unvaulted weapon in Chapter 2, season 2

After endless weeks of delay, Epic Games finally launched the highly-anticipated Fortnite Chapter Two, season two today.

The update brings a top-secret, spy-inspired theme with two factions, “Ghost” and “Shadow,” battling it out for eternal glory. Big beefy henchmen, giant muscular cats, walking trees, and even Deadpool have joined in on the action.

Aside from tons of new and exciting skins, features, and changes to the map, though, a whole bunch of weapons have been unvaulted. This should once again help to change up the meta and create a fresh, new feel to Fortnite.

Here’s the full list of weapons leaving the vault for Chapter Two, season two.

Boom Bow

Drum Gun

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Grapplers

Remote Explosives (C4)

Launch Pad (in competitive)

Minigun

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Suppressed Pistol

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Suppressed Submachine Gun

As for vaulted weapons, there’s just a few on the list this time.