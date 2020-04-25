Epic unveils exclusive Axe of Champions for FNCS winners | Dot Esports

Epic Games showed off Fortnite‘s new in-game trophy named the “Axe of Champions” today. The item is exclusive to the current FNCS champions and will switch hands when the next title holders are determined.

The Fortnite Chapter two, Season two champions will get their hands on the exclusive cosmetic item to show off their accomplishments to other players. They will not keep the Axe of Champions forever, however. The items will be transferred to the new FNCS champions of the next event. The current FNCS champions will enjoy the item a little longer as all past and present champions will have access to the item for the duration of the special event.

The two champions from each region across all platforms will be the first to receive the rare cosmetic and will be able to show other players that they are the best in the world.

Today we are announcing the “Axe of Champions,” the official in-game trophy for the #FortniteChampionSeries!



Learn more about it here: https://t.co/BKbTN8GLLD — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 25, 2020

Epic also announced the FNCS Invitational yesterday which gives players a shot at obtaining the Axe of Champions. The invitational begins on May 9 and will take place across the three following weekends. The invitational features a $2 million dollar prize pool and other exclusive in-game items besides the Axe of Champions.

Epic is inviting the top 100 players from previous FNCS events as well as 100 players fit to compete in the Invitational. There will also be an Open Qualifier for Champion Ranked players, which begins on May 2, and another 100 players will be invited from each region.

The FNCS Invitational is the next opportunity for players to have a chance at obtaining the Axe of Champions, so anyone hoping to get their hands on their items should start practicing.