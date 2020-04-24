Epic to host FNCS Invitational with $2 million prize pool | Dot Esports

Epic Games will hold a solo invitational event for the conclusion of the Fortnite Championship Series with a $2 million prize pool next month, the developer announced today.

The Invitational will begin on May 9 and takes place across three weekends, rather than one large scale event over a few days. Epic said it’ll invite some of the best players in each region, but there will be an Open Qualifier for Champion Ranked players, too.

The FNCS Invitational starts May 2nd, 2020 through the rest of the season. Competitors will have an opportunity to qualify to compete against the best of the best from past FNCS Grand Finals for their share of the $2 million prize pool.



More info: https://t.co/DiSkP2HO8O — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 24, 2020

Epic will invite the top 100 players from the Chapter Two, season two PC FNCS Finals, the Chapter Two, season two Console/Mobile FNCS Finals, the Chapter Two, season one FNCS Finals, and the season X FNCS Finals. The developer will also directly invite 100 players that it feels are fit to participate in the Invitational.

The Open Qualifier for Champion Ranked players will begin on May 2 while an additional 100 players from each region will have the ability to earn an invite to the tournament.

Players will have to prove they’re the best at Fortnite since the Invitational will be a solo competition. The event will feature a new scoring format and its own prizing each week. Only the best performing players will progress and have access to the larger prize pool.

The weekly prize pool ranges from $1,300 in OCE to $15,000 for first place in Europe, for example. But each prize pool is increased as the tournament progresses. For example, the grand prize is $120,000 for players in Europe and $100,000 for players in NA East.

Players looking to compete in the FNCS Invitational can find the ruleset, format, and prize pool distribution details here.