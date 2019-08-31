Epic temporarily disables Fortnite’s B.R.U.T.E. mechs due to air stomp bug

Epic has temporarily disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Fortnite playlists, including the competitive arena, after a bug has caused players to take extra damage from the vehicle’s air stomp attacks.

The air stomp bug occurred when a player was already damaged by a mech for a certain amount after it used the attack. When the mech would go for a second air stomp attack, even if it was out of range, it would occasionally hit the player for the same amount of health dealt from the first stomp.

Professional Fortnite player and content creator for Luminosity Gaming Ali “SypherPK” Hassan discovered the bug after he was damaged from a mech outside of its air stomp attack radius, causing him to lose 70 points of health twice rather than once.

Epic acted fast and the mechs were disabled on the same day.

The B.R.U.T.E vehicle has caused controversy in Fortnite since the mechs are considered to be extremely overpowered due to their high health and high damage output.

Some players are even leaving the battle royale completely. Professional Fortnite player Turner “Tfue” Tenney has already said that he wants to start streaming other games as Fortnite is dying, which is most likely due to the mechs introduction and the current Fortnite meta.