Epic teases more content from The Kid LAROI could be heading to Fortnite this month

Fortnite and music have been going hand in hand for years now, with Epic Games choosing to feature a variety of mainstream and lesser-known artists on its virtual stages. There have been rumors of a new concert in Fortnite for some time, with players unsure about who or when it could be. Now thanks to leaks and a new teaser from Epic, we might be able to expect more soon.

Insider Gaming originally leaked that Epic would host a new concert for The Kid LAROI on Jan. 25. While we had nothing to go on for a while, a tweet from the official Fortnite account today has announced he’ll be on the Icon Radio station, with more coming later this month.

And STAY tuned for more from The Kid LAROI later this month 👀 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 17, 2023

While this doesn’t mean a concert is confirmed, it does feed into the leak, and Epic has yet to say that it isn’t happening. With only about eight days until the collab is set to occur, it seems like the developer would have made more of an official announcement. The concert might not be one of the larger events like players saw from the Rift tour and instead could be a concert inside Creative or Party Royale.

This is just speculation, as Epic has only confirmed that The Kid LAROI will be featured on the Icon Radio station inside the game. It could be that the game is hoping to get players more familiar with his music before it announces a big performance. Some data miners have even suggested that The Kid LAROI could get an Icon skin, but there seems to be nothing indicating this yet.

Hopefully, fans can look forward to more news from the artist and Fortnite later this month.