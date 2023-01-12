Family Guy Fortnite skin may be on the way, new leak reveals

Family Guy is one of the leading adult animated series and has had a following since its premiere in 1999. While the show has admittedly had its ups and downs over the years, it’s always been a major part of American culture, with kids in the 2000s regularly quoting the show. Now it seems like one of America’s classic adult animated series is getting featured in a place no one expected, Fortnite.

According to various data miners like Shiina, there is a texture currently in the files that appears to be related to a different back bling that played a Family Guy clip. The code “FrenchFry” is said to be a placeholder for the skin, which data miners like HYPEX have gone as far to say is “likely Peter Griffin.” This hasn’t been confirmed by any means, but as the main character, it would make sense.

Epic is currently working on a male skin codenamed "FrenchFry" 👀



The FrenchFry codename is most likely used for an upcoming Family Guy collaboration in Fortnite!



(via @FN_Assist & @GMatrixGames) pic.twitter.com/oVRtLMaoBB — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 12, 2023

When Fortnite started doing more and more collaborations, there was an image of the game’s lobby going around with a player-made model of Peter Griffin. Many said that this was unrealistic because Epic wouldn’t be able to add such a large character to the game. If this leak can be believed, though, that meme from years ago may finally be coming true.

If this leak does turn out to be real, then it will likely go viral the second he’s released into the game. This collab has been rumored since the summer of 2022 when a “Family Guy” folder was leaked during the Unreal Engine 5 demo alongside the now-released Doom Slayer.

Usually, when the data miners are able to find a file in the game, it means that the character is in active development and moving toward release. We won’t know for sure what this “FrenchFry” skin is until Epic reveals it for themselves, but many can’t help but speculate about how crazy that collaboration would be.