Epic reveals Fortnite March Through Time event, a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. | Dot Esports

Players will be able to watch Dr. King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech in a recreated, in-game version of Washington, D.C.

Epic Games has introduced a new event to Fortnite called the “March Through Time.” The event will serve as an in-game celebration of the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“March Through Time will teleport players nearly 60 years in the past to a re-imagined Washington, DC called ‘D.C. 63’,” said Ryan Broseker, community manager at Epic, in an announcement made earlier today. “Developed by members of the Fortnite Creative community, this fully immersive experience will allow players to witness the Civil Rights teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

The Fortnite March Through Time event will allow players to experience a recreation of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech in-game. Fortnite players will be able to travel to a virtual version of famous landmarks in Washington, D.C., such as the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. National Mall.

“The experience will also feature museum-inspired points of interest and quests you can complete with other players,” according to Epic. “These quests should bring an important reminder that relates to Dr. King’s speech: We move forward when we work together.”

This Saturday, Aug. 28, will mark the 58th anniversary of the original March on Washington movement, where over 200,000 people demanded equal rights for African Americans at the height of the American civil rights movement. That event also marked the occasion on which Dr. King originally gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The March Through Time event is now live in Fortnite. Players will be able to collect rewards, including a “D.C. ‘63” spray for their in-game locker.