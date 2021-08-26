How to play Fortnite’s March Through Time event | Dot Esports

Playing the mode for 20 minutes can get you the D.C. 63 spray.

Epic Games has again broken the mold of what esports partnerships and in-game activations can be in Fortnite, this time partnering with TIME Studios.

The “March Through Time” LTM is inspired by civil rights activism and includes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.

Celebrate the work of Dr. King in March Through Time presented by @TIME, an interactive experience by @Chasejackman1, @GQuanoe, @XWDFr, and @YU7A_16 in @FNCreate



Explore a reimagined DC, listen to Dr. King’s historic speech and more.https://t.co/FWs9BPWk31 pic.twitter.com/tmPhFnP6wL — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2021

By playing the LTM, players are taken back to Washington, D.C. in 1963 outside the Lincoln Memorial and U.S. National Mall.

The mode includes “museum-inspired” POIs and co-op quests that deliver “important themes” from Dr. King’s well-known speech.

By completing the mode, players will get a D.C. 63 spray, which reportedly takes about 20 minutes.

To get into the mode, all you need to do is go to the Creative tab and change your game mode to “March Through Time.” From there, just push play and hop into the historic-themed event.

You can read more about the March Through Time Fortnite event on the PlayStation blog.