Epic Games is using Fortnite Creative Mode to catch players up on Alan Wake

Epiclabs, the official Epic Games Fortnite island creator, has created a map in Fortnite Creative Mode that briefly retells the events of Alan Wake. Players can download this map for free and get an abridged version of what transpired in the first Alan Wake game, just in time for the upcoming sequel.

Fortnite’s Creative Mode isn’t as popular as the main game, but it’s still home to many user-created maps and games, referred to as Islands. Sometimes, Epic’s own developers, Epiclabs, get involved and create some genuinely unique islands that don’t even look like the main game. The latest island to hit Fortnite Creative Mode is the Alan Wake Flashback, which uses Alan Wake assets and characters from the original game made using Fortnite’s own game engine.

To download the map, go to Creative Mode. Once you are in Creative Mode, look for Alan Wake Flashback. The mode is currently trending, so it should be easy to find on the main page. If you can’t find it, you can use the Island Code 3426-5561-3374 to find the map quickly.

In Alan Wake Flashback, you play as your Fortnite avatar and experience the abridged version of Alan Wake as a passer-by. You can see the main plot points from a third-person perspective and even familiarize yourself with some mechanics that made the original game stand out, mainly the flashlight mechanics.

Epiclabs has created a genuinely faithful version of the original 2010 game, including key locations and characters and using similar lighting mechanics and assets. While this short experience won’t give you all the knowledge of the original, it should familiarize you with Alan Wake’s origin story enough, so you don’t feel completely lost when you play the sequel.

Since the sequel is heavily based on the events in the first game, many players might get confused with the plot, which is exactly why this mode is such a great catch-up.

If you don’t want to play this classic game that initially came out in 2010, you can use this free map and prepare for Alan Wake 2, which comes out on Oct. 27.

