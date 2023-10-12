Alan Wake 2 countdown: Exact time and start date

It's almost time to get this show on the road.

At long last, over 13 years after the release of its original predecessor, Alan Wake 2 is finally set to make its debut.

After initially being announced in December 2021, and following the launches of the Alan Wake’s American Nightmare stand-alone spin-off and AWE crossover expansion within Control, Alan Wake 2 is nearly here for fans long awaiting a true sequel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the release details for Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 will be launching globally on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The game will exclusively be available digitally for PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

As announced by Remedy Entertainment in August, Alan Wake 2’s release date was pushed back 10 days from Oct. 17 to give “more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games” in what is shaping up to be a busy month for title launches.

Alan Wake 2 countdown

Here’s a countdown to the release of Alan Wake 2 at 12am CT on Oct. 27:

Alan Wake 2 time zones

At time of writing, Remedy Entertainment has yet to reveal the official launch time details for Alan Wake 2, but we’ll update this article as soon as any further information on the schedule is released.

In the meantime, quick glances at listings for Alan Wake 2 on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store hint toward the game being available worldwide on Oct. 27 at midnight local time in all regions, across all platforms. This would match Remedy Entertainment’s launch procedure for Alan Wake Remastered in 2021.

