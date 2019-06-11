Epic reveals dates for multiple upcoming Fortnite updates

Epic Games has announced the dates and names for five upcoming Fortnite: Battle Royale updates as part of a roadmap for Fortnite: Save the World. While the roadmap is focused on Save the World, updates between both game modes are shared, so this roadmap actually gives us information on Battle Royale on top of its counterpart.

In a Reddit post, Epic Games community coordinator Ryan Broseker revealed that this week’s Fortnite update will be a v9.20 content update. This patch is confirmed to include the Proximity Grenade Launcher, which will likely be the highlight of the release.

Next week, players will be able to jump into the v9.30 patch, with the three following weeks including back-to-back content updates. Epic’s decision to roll out three content updates in a row is interesting, with the most recent example of this being during the Christmas holidays last year.

Fortnite update v7.10 had three content updates so employees could take a holiday and return in the New Year, and it seems that this trend is repeating itself next week. To include three different content updates, v9.30 must be a very large patch with a variety of leaks to be found. As usual, players should get to see a lot of data-mined files in the coming weeks.

As a direct result of next week’s irregular v9.30 update, it will likely be a bigger download than usual so players with a cap or slow internet speeds should prepare. Epic has not yet announced the times of these updates, but fans should expect to hear more about v9.20’s Content Update in the days ahead.



What exactly players should expect to see in these next five updates isn’t clear, but with v9.30 there will likely be up to three weapons or items found in the files by data miners. With this, there should also be a large range of cosmetics to be discovered that will roll out in the Item Shop over time. It’s possible that tweaks to existing items and vaultings will also happen in the weeks ahead.