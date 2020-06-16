Epic drops second and third Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 teasers | Dot Esports

Just hours after dropping the first teaser for Fortnite Chapter Two, season three, Epic Games has thrown out two more teasers.

Similarly to the first, these teasers don’t give much insight, at least from what the community can gather. With the numbers “02030203,” likely symbolic of the chapter and season number, the trident is pictured in the second teaser while the moon is pictured in the third. In each tweet, Epic simply said, “6.17.2020,” for the release date of the next season.

The latest teaser came several hours after “The Device” in-game event, which leveled The Agency and sunk the island, turning the storm into water. This change not only forces players to swim when inside the storm, but it also stops them from using any of their guns until they make it to dry land.

Previous leaks seemed to hint at underwater mechanics, so it would not be surprising to see the new utilize those mechanics with the new storm. It’s unclear what relevance the moon would have in relation to the water, although some speculated that the moon may be affecting the water levels.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season three will begin on Wednesday, June 17.