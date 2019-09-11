Epic disables Fornite’s B.R.U.T.E. mechs again for unresolved issue

Epic has temporarily disabled the B.R.U.T.E. mechs from all Forenite playlists, competitive and casual, for the second time this season.

The mech has drawn flak for being overpowered and changes the game at its core. Possessing overwhelming amounts of damage and health, the machine hits hard and remains hard to take down despite numerous nerfs and tweaks from Epic.

Fortnite on Twitter The B.R.U.T.E. has been temporarily disabled from all playlists while we resolve an issue. We will provide an update when we have more information.



This time, Epic has not revealed whether the cause of the ban is due to another bug with the vehicle. Regardless, pros and casual players alike are happy to see the B.R.U.T.E.s out of the game, even as a temporary reprieve.

FaZe Thiefs on Twitter @FortniteGame Keep it out this time, thanks.

The mechs were banned the first time around due to a powerful air stomp bug that caused players to take extra damage from the vehicle. The bug triggered when a player was initially hurt past a certain threshold by an air stomp. When the B.R.U.T.E. would go for a second air stomp, it would sometimes apply the same amount of damage from the first stomp to the player, even if it was out of range.

Epic seems insistent on keeping the mechs in the game, so expect to see the B.R.U.T.E.S. terrorize Salty Springs sooner or later. For the sanity of the community, we can only hope that it’s later.