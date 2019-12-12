Epic addresses editing issues in Fortnite: Battle Royale and Creative

It seems like the recent v11.30 update has affected building in Fortnite Chapter Two, season one for both Battle Royale and Creative modes.

A few hours after the update was implemented, videos began to appear on social media showing off numerous issues with editing. YouTuber Serpent posted an in-game clip of him attempting to edit a floating floor, but the wooden structure immediately broke or didn’t allow the player to edit.

Serpent 👑 on Twitter FLOAT EDITING IS PATCHED, YOU CAN’T FLOAT EDIT ANYMORE 😭 RT TO SPREAD AWARENESS https://t.co/4kLQwX4VSC

The official Fortnite Status account announced that the team is investigating the issue and would update players when a fix or workaround is created.

Fortnite Status on Twitter We are aware of and investigating the issue with editing in Battle Royale and Creative. We will update you when we have more info.

About two hours later, the account confirmed that the edit issue was patched for both Battle Royale and Creative modes.

Fortnite Status on Twitter The issue involving editing in Battle Royale and Creative has been resolved.

Although fans will be happy that Epic fixed the editing issue, another problem has risen from the v11.30 patch due to an issue with the DX12 beta that’s causing severe server instability.

The team working on Fortnite certainly has its hands full today since it seems like more problems were created from the patch.