Fortnite stability issue is freezing players in place

Epic Games pushed out the v11.30 patch for Fortnite Chapter Two, season one today, which has caused massive server lag and stability issues for players.

Players began to report issues on the FortniteBR subreddit that they were experiencing hitching, extreme lag, and server instability a few hours after the patch was implemented.

Dot Esports tested the issue and captured in-game footage of a Team Rumble match where we were unable to move our character due to the lag.

There doesn’t seem to be a workaround in place yet. Epic issued a statement through its official Fornite Status Twitter account that says it’s aware of the issues and is looking to find the root of the problem.

Fortnite Status on Twitter We are aware of and investigating the issue with editing in Battle Royale and Creative. We will update you when we have more info.

About an hour later, the Fortnite Competitive account announced that the Contender Cash Cup would be moved to Dec. 16 due to issues with the latest update.

Fortnite Competitive on Twitter Due to issues in the latest update, we will be rescheduling this week’s Contender Cash Cup to Monday, December 16th in all server regions. Any matches already played will be invalidated.

An announcement was posted from the FortniteStatus account informing players that the stability issues were coming from the DX12 beta. To fix the problems, players should revert back to DX11.

Fortnite Status on Twitter Part of these stability issues involve the DX12 beta. As we work to resolve these issues, we encourage you to switch to DX11. If you’re having difficulty opening the game, go to the Fortnite settings in the Launcher and enter “d3d11” under Additional Command Line Arguments.

If the server instabilities are causing your game to freeze completely, players can access their settings through the Launcher and entering “d3d11” under Additional Command Line Arguments.

The developers at Epic are on the case, though. The issue is sitting on the official Fortnite Trello board, indicating that the team is investigating and working on a fix.