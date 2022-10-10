Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.

While IShowSpeed has undoubtedly gained popularity in the last year, he has also been a controversial figure. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not IShowSpeed has a skin in Fortnite.

Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?

Unfortunately for fans of the YouTuber, Speed does not currently have a Fortnite skin. The YouTuber will often play wagers, or bet on Creative matches, and shows a lot of skill in building while doing so. That being said, he’s not exclusively known for streaming Fortnite like SypherPK or Chica, who have both previously received Icon Series skins.

Even if he were to become more Fortnite-focused, Epic would likely not look kindly on some of the clips that have surfaced of IShowSpeed in competitive games. As recently as April of this year, Speed was banned from VALORANT for referring to a female player as a “bitch” for talking to him during a match.

Epic is most likely not going to put someone in its game that it views as a liability. If Speed were to get a skin and then do something that drives down his reputation, Epic would have to remove the skin and likely issue refunds. That would mean lost revenue for Epic, which is never something that a developer wants to face.