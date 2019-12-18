Rumors have been swirling that a Kylo Ren skin is coming to Fortnite and a data miner has seemingly found evidence confirming that the Star Wars character will be arriving soon.

Earlier today, well-known data miner HYPEX said that he found confirmation that a Kylo Ren skin will be added to Fortnite after Epic Games updated an achievement mentioning the skin.

There will be a challenge that will task players to pick up a red lightsaber while wearing the Kylo Ren outfit, according to HYPEX.

HYPEX posted two images of a Kylo Ren skin, showing off the front and back of the character, on Dec. 14. This was one of the first legitimate signs of the potential skin coming to Fortnite.

Star Wars entered the Fortnite world on Dec. 14 when J.J. Abrams, the director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, appeared in-game to show off a never-before-seen clip from the movie.

After the trailer, fans were able to wield lightsabers and purchase skins through the Item Shop.

Data miners haven’t been able to find an expected release date for the Kylo Ren outfit, however. Since Epic doesn’t comment on leaks or rumors, fans will just have to hang tight and keep their eyes on the Item Shop.