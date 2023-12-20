Category:
Did Dr Disrespect really just leak his Fortnite Icon skin?

Some things are too good to be true.
Ryan Galloway
Dec 19, 2023
Dec 19, 2023
Dr Disrespect talking about Starfield on stream.

Dr Disrespect might not be famously linked to Fortnite, but he wants to be and a new video tease from the creator suggests that could become a reality… but we have our doubts.

The YouTuber streamer showed off what looked like a unique Dr Disrespect skin for Fortnite in a homemade clip shared with X on Dec. 19, and right off the bat, some glaring details suggest you won’t actually need to be stocking up on V-Bucks to buy the two-time’s skin anytime soon. The short clip shows the streamer filming his PC screen while on the display a look styled after the character is displayed in Fortnite’s locker screen.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly realized the video was showcasing a locker screen that is no longer available in Fortnite, seemingly proving this skin might not be as real as it seems. Furthermore, the outfit has a legendary banner, not an Icon banner, which is a giveaway it isn’t real.

All of the ideas in the ‘leaked’ skin do seem to fit; the skin concept shows the Doc in his signature red vest holding two trophies as the two-time usually does. For his battle royale glider, the Doc has a red Lamborghini. That being said, it doesn’t seem quite legitimate.

As you’d expect, Dr Disrespect fans were ecstatic at the idea of him finally getting an Icon series skin in Fortnite. However, we’d caution people to temper their expectations until some kind of official indication is given by Epic that this is happening. Right now, there has been absolutely none. Typically dataminers can unearth details of skins the second they enter the game files and to date, no indication has suggested Dr Dirsrespect is getting a skin.

While Dr Disrespect hasn’t frequented Fortnite recently, the streamer did make his grand return alongside many other massive content creators when Fortnite OG launched back in November. In fact, in his return match, Doc didn’t just claim a Victory Royale, but he also dropped an impressive 17 kills during the match.

Perhaps with the return to Fortnite and clear desire from fans to play as Dr Disrespect in the battle royale, one day the two-time could get his own Icon series skin. Right now, it doesn’t seem very likely we’ll be getting a real Doc skin anytime soon.

