Data miner leaks spaceship POI and Ancient Astronaut challenges in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite data miner FortTory has uncovered a spaceship that crashed underwater, the Crash Site point of interest, and Ancient Astronaut challenges that might be coming to the battle royale in the future.

The data miner pointed out earlier today that the new files from the most recent Fortnite update contained multiple shots of a small spaceship. FortTory showed that it can be found behind Craggy Cliffs at a Crash Site POI.

The spaceship doesn’t resemble the rocket used in Fortnite Season X’s cinematic finale. It’s much smaller and rounder than the long and thin rocket. Players reportedly can’t interact with it, either.

The spaceship could be accompanied by the Ancient Astronaut challenges, in which players will reportedly have to help free the astronaut who’s stuck inside. There will be several steps to turn his ship back online, according to FortTory.

The process might involve defeating some NPC attackers, similar to the Mauraders. The rumored steps consist of:

Find the ancient ship

Collect the missing part

Install the missing part

Begin the launch sequence

Stop the ship’s launch

But for now, Fortnite fans will have to wait until the water level lowers again to find the rumored POI and spaceship.

The Fortnite v13.30 update was released today, mainly with bug fixes and a focus on the Summer Showdown LTMs. But cars and the rumored Atlantis POI, which fans expected to be added today, were left behind.