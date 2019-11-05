Darkfire bundle now available for all Fortnite players

The Darkfire bundle, which includes over 10 different cosmetic items, is now ready to be purchased in the Fortnite store for $30.

Leakers were able to dig into Fortnite’s in-game files to uncover the Darkfire bundle early, giving players the chance to check out each item before Epic Games released them on Nov. 5.

The Darkfire bundle has over $70 worth of in-game content ranging from outfits to pickaxes.

When players purchase the bundle, they’ll unlock each of the following items that can be used in Fortnite Chapter Two, season one and Creative.

Molten Omen – Legendary outfit

Shadow Ark Skin – Legendary outfit

Dark Power Chord – Legendary outfit

Molten Battle Shroud – Legendary back bling

Shadow Ark Wings – Legendary back bling

Dark Six String – Legendary back bling

Molten Strikers – Rare dual-wielding pickaxes

Shadow Strikers – Rare dual-wielding pickaxes

Dark Strikers – Rare dual-wielding pickaxes

Molten Angular Shift – Epic weapon wrap

Shadow Angular Shift – Epic weapon wrap

Dark Angular Shift – Epic weapon wrap

Unification – Rare emote

Players can purchase the bundle on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch through Fortnite’s in-game store. V-Bucks can’t be used toward the purchase of the Darkfire bundle, however.