Fortnite Darkfire bundle will reportedly be available worldwide within the next 24 hours

The holiday savings have begun for Fortnite fans.

darkfire
Image via Epic Games

The Darkfire bundle, which is already out in New Zealand, should be coming to all other Fortnite regions within the next 24 to 30 hours, according to popular data miner HypeX,

If nothing changes with the bundle’s reported release schedule, players should be able to purchase the Darkfire bundle on Nov. 5.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter

The “Darkfire Bundle” is now out in New Zealand PS4 Store, and it should be out World Wide in the next 24-30 Hours! Prices: (USA: $30, EU: €25)

The Darkfire bundle will include over 10 different cosmetics to use in Fortnite Chapter Two.

  • Molten Omen – Legendary outfit
  • Shadow Ark Skin – Legendary outfit
  • Dark Power Chord – Legendary outfit
  • Molten Battle Shroud – Legendary back bling
  • Shadow Ark Wings – Legendary back bling
  • Dark Six String – Legendary back bling
  • Molten Strikers – Rare dual-wielding pickaxes
  • Shadow Strikers – Rare dual-wielding pickaxes
  • Dark Strikers – Rare dual-wielding pickaxes
  • Molten Angular Shift – Epic weapon wrap
  • Shadow Angular Shift – Epic weapon wrap
  • Dark Angular Shift – Epic weapon wrap
  • Unification – Rare emote

HypeX previously posted a video on Oct. 31 showing off each item that will reportedly be included in the Darkfire bundle.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter

Dark Bundle Full Showcase! 🙂 https://t.co/KQUObNzQaG

The bundle will reportedly cost $30 and can be purchased via the Fortnite in-game store. Players will have to spend real money, however, and won’t be able to use V-Bucks for the bundle.

Some skins in Fortnite cost $20, so for just $10 more, you can get several matching outfits with the Darkfire bundle. It seems like a great deal if you enjoy having the latest cosmetics.