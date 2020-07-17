Daequan's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Daequan is a household name in the Fortnite community.

The inventor of the double-pump shotgun meta was one of the most dominant performers during the early days of Fortnite’s competitive scene. As the game progressed and started drawing more young talents, Daequan focused more on creating content and his comedic approach to the game allowed him to skyrocket in terms of popularity.

Though he’s a mechanically-gifted player who can push high in the ranks, Daequan prefers experimenting with new interactions and having fun with Fortnite. Whenever he’s in trouble, however, he just flips a switch and starts wreaking havoc on anyone who dares to challenge him.

If you’re looking to emulate his gameplay, copying his settings can be a great start since they’ll allow you to better understand his in-game decisions. Most veterans spend hours optimizing their settings, but some can still come down to personal preference. Don’t hesitate to make adjustments since you can only make them better for yourself.

Here are Daequan’s Fortnite settings.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Daequan’s mouse settings

DPI 600 X-Axis Sensitivity 7.0 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity 5.0 percent Scope Sensitivity 75.0 percent Polling Rate 1000 Hz Targeting Sensitivity 75.0 percent [Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse]

Daequan’s keybinds

Daequan uses a gaming mouse that’s suitable for MMO gaming. MMO gaming mouses come with more than 15 programmable buttons, which allows him to diversify the essential keybinds between his mouse and keyboard.

This enables a smoother transition, especially while building, and frees up space on his keyboard, which reduces the chances of him miss-clicking.

Wall Q Floor Mouse Button 8 Stairs F Roof Mouse Button 9 Trap T Use E Crouch Mouse Button 5 Inventory Tab Map M Reload / Rotate R Building Edit G Confirm Edit on Release Off Harvesting Tool 1 Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 3 Weapon Slot 3 4 Weapon Slot 4 5 Weapon Slot 5 6 [Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard]

Daequan’s video settings

Daequan prefers pushing his gaming PC to its limits. He keeps most of his graphical settings at the maximum values since he can still achieve at least 160 frames-per-second (FPS), which is more than his monitor’s refresh rate.

The graphical settings are mostly up to each player’s hardware compatibility. If the following settings reduce your FPS to stuttering levels, you can revert to your old configuration.