CouRageJD calls for Semi-Auto Sniper removal in Fortnite live in the World Cup stream

Last weekend marked the end of the Fortnite World Cup Solo Qualifiers. As usual, Epic Games livestreamed the tournament with community figures commentating on matches, and streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop was part of the team.



While a North America East match of the Finals was taking place, CouRage said Epic’s investment in a big prize pool like the total $40 million of the World Cup was a good incentive for the game’s esports scene.



“I’ve been involved in esports for so many years, and getting as much competitive support from the developers is key,” CouRage said. “Fortnite is in a good spot here moving forward.”



Courage on the current state of fortnite Clip of Fortnite Playing Fortnite – Clipped by ImOxidize

But CouRage also suggested changes to the game right after.



“Let’s just get rid of this Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle, change up a couple of little things there

and I think we’ll be good,” CouRage said.



CouRage call for a removal of the Semi-Auto Sniper is because it feels useless in the current Fortnite meta. Epic unvaulted it in season nine when four other snipers were available, and it now appears often in chests and floor loot because of its low rarity. Many professional players don’t like it and feel like it’s taking a slot in the loot pool that could be either used for a better weapon or to increase the drop rate of other useful guns, like the Combat Shotgun.



The Semi-Auto Sniper rifle fills almost no role in the meta. The Heavy Sniper, which is in the same category, is much more versatile since you can take down some opponents with a single body shot due to its 150 minimum base damage. It can also take down almost any structure in a single shot due to its high environmental damage, so it also becomes a good weapon to help you take over opponent structures. The Semi-Auto Sniper has low damage and leaves you vulnerable to shots from other opponents while you’re trying to hit your second or third shot with it to get an elimination.



CouRage’s influence in the Fortnite community might make some players think of the role of this gun in competitive Fortnite today, especially since he said so in the official World Cup livestream.



The Fortnite World Cup Finals will take place from July 26 to 28, so Epic has plenty of time to analyze the current loot pool and choose if it’ll vault the Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle.