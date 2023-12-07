Can you skip the night in LEGO Fortnite?

Collecting resources will often cause you to get further away from your base in LEGO Fortnite. When it’s nighttime, you’ll start getting cold, and you’ll want to get through the night automatically, like in Minecraft.

Considering LEGO Fortnite’s tutorial also gets you to build a base and a bed, I was under the impression that I could skip the night easily with a single button press. When it was finally nighttime in my playthrough, I rushed back to stay warm in LEGO Fortnite and fast forward the time to morning, but a surprise was waiting for me.

Can you sleep through the night in LEGO Fortnite?

You can’t skip the nighttime in LEGO Fortnite. During my time in the game, I couldn’t fast forward the nighttime as sleeping or resting didn’t work as it does in Minecraft. It looks like beds are just respawn points in LEGO Fortnite, and you’ll also need a bed for each villager who joins you.

Before taking the screenshot above, I actually took a three-to-five-minute break, thinking it would be daytime afterward. But when I came back, it was actually still nighttime, and I learned the harsh truth upon my second rest.

How to pass the nighttime in LEGO Fortnite

You can continue progressing through LEGO Fortnite like usual during nighttime, but you’ll need more resources. At night, more dangerous creatures will be around, and you’ll need to carry torches to increase visibility. Torches will also double as heating tools and prevent your character from getting too cold.

What are the uses of beds in LEGO Fortnite?

Surprisingly, beds don’t allow players to skip nighttime. They let players rest and work as respawn points. If a villager also wants to join you, they will require a bed, and this will apply to each new villager.

