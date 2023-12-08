Can you move your village in LEGO Fortnite? – Answered

You might have placed your Village Square in LEGO Fortnite without giving it a second thought. I did the same to fast-forward through the game’s tutorial, and I was confused when I wanted to move it to a better place.

During my first hour in LEGO Fortnite, I put down my Village Square in the starting area. However, as I ventured into the unknown, I found better places that would be more suitable for my village. I assumed a relocation could be possible with a simple process, but that was far from the reality.

How do you move your village in LEGO Fortnite?

You can’t move your village in LEGO Fortnite since there isn’t a moving mechanic that allows players to relocate villages in the game. However, you can destroy your existing village and set up shop somewhere else. Despite being a more complicated process, this allows players to move their villages to a new location by brute force. Here are the steps to do this.

Destroy your first village, including the Village Square. Find a new location and build a new Village Square there. After settling in your new base, the instructor, who mostly appears as Cuddle Team Leader, should appear again in an hour.

Even after tearing down your first Village Square, you won’t be able to place your new one near its range. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once their zones stop colliding, you can place the new Village Square.

If you’d like to completely clear out your first village, make sure to break all the beds. NPCs/villagers will abandon your old post in five days when their beds no longer exist.

Can you have more than one village in LEGO Fortnite?

Yes, you can have multiple villages in LEGO Fortnite. In fact, even after destroying your first Village Square, that area will still be marked as your village; that’s why you also need to destroy NPCs’ beds if you also want them situated at your new location.

During my play tests, the new Village Square started at level one.