Business Turret returns to Fortnite as Epic unvaults one of the game’s best weapons

Epic Games re-introduced the Business Turret to Fortnite Chapter Five season one in a move bound to shake up the battle royale’s meta.

During Fortnite’s OG season, the game peaked at over 100 million players in November, with community members relishing the opportunity to revisit the iconic original map. Community members didn’t want the fun to end, but Epic boldly decided to turn the page, and Chapter 5, season 1 introduced a brand new map, bosses, and building mechanics.

Fortnite Chapter 5 moves on from the OG map. Image via Epic Games

Over a month into the fresh season, the devs have shown no signs of slowing down, re-introducing a popular weapon players will be accustomed with.

Fortnite Chapter 5, season one re-introduces Business Turret

On Jan. 30, the Business Turret was unvaulted in Fortnite.

The Business Turret is a consumable item, first introduced in Chapter Four, season four. The titanium suitcase deploys a devastating turret when thrown on the ground. The turret locks onto an enemy and will shoot at them for seven damage a shot until they are eliminated or out of the item’s sight.

Players must be careful, as the turret has a range of 60 meters, and the item gets destroyed if a player moves further away. Business Turrets have an infinite amount of ammunition and high health, making them very hard to destroy.

In most scenarios, players are better off just taking out the turret user rather than attempting to destroy the item itself. For build mode, players can easily construct walls or other objects to obstruct the pesky turret’s view, but they pose a serious threat in no-build modes.

Business Turrets can be found relatively easily in chests, rare chests, or floor loot.