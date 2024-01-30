Category:
Business Turret returns to Fortnite as Epic unvaults one of the game's best weapons

This isn't your everyday suitcase.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Jan 30, 2024
Image via Epic Games

Epic Games re-introduced the Business Turret to Fortnite Chapter Five season one in a move bound to shake up the battle royale’s meta.

During Fortnite’s OG season, the game peaked at over 100 million players in November, with community members relishing the opportunity to revisit the iconic original map. Community members didn’t want the fun to end, but Epic boldly decided to turn the page, and Chapter 5, season 1 introduced a brand new map, bosses, and building mechanics.

A player gliding in a Fortnite promotional image.
Fortnite Chapter 5 moves on from the OG map. Image via Epic Games

Over a month into the fresh season, the devs have shown no signs of slowing down, re-introducing a popular weapon players will be accustomed with.

Fortnite Chapter 5, season one re-introduces Business Turret

On Jan. 30, the Business Turret was unvaulted in Fortnite.

The Business Turret is a consumable item, first introduced in Chapter Four, season four. The titanium suitcase deploys a devastating turret when thrown on the ground. The turret locks onto an enemy and will shoot at them for seven damage a shot until they are eliminated or out of the item’s sight.

Players must be careful, as the turret has a range of 60 meters, and the item gets destroyed if a player moves further away. Business Turrets have an infinite amount of ammunition and high health, making them very hard to destroy.

In most scenarios, players are better off just taking out the turret user rather than attempting to destroy the item itself. For build mode, players can easily construct walls or other objects to obstruct the pesky turret’s view, but they pose a serious threat in no-build modes.

Business Turrets can be found relatively easily in chests, rare chests, or floor loot.

Read Article Is LEGO Fortnite down? How to check LEGO Fortnite server status
A cat holding a torch in LEGO Fortnite.
Fortnite
Is LEGO Fortnite down? How to check LEGO Fortnite server status
Hunter Cooke Hunter Cooke and others Jan 30, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite goes offline due to village destruction bug: ‘Hours of work gone’
LEGO Fortnite player standing in a Shore location
Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite goes offline due to village destruction bug: ‘Hours of work gone’
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Fortnite players are done with Rocket Racing while LEGO and Festival continue to shine
Rocket Racing official teaser photo, showing two cars in the streets
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite players are done with Rocket Racing while LEGO and Festival continue to shine
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Is it too late to enter Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 qualifiers?
Promotional image and logo for the 2024 Fortnite Championship Series.
Fortnite
Fortnite
Is it too late to enter Fortnite’s FNCS 2024 qualifiers?
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 29, 2024
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.