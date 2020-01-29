Asian Fortnite player to miss Australian Open due to coronavirus

A Chinese Fortnite player won’t be able to compete in the Australian Open event due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a post on the FortniteCompetitive subreddit.

WenQian, a player for Chinese esports team Newbee, won’t be traveling to Australia to take part in the $100,000 charity event. The announcement was made by Rhidax, a Fortnite analyst and coach in the European and Asian regions.

Rhidax on Twitter Many don’t know that the Coronavirus has even left its dent in competitive Fortnite AO Participant Newbee WenQian unfortunately will be missing an appearance due to be located in Wuhan currently. It is a great shame and if you are passing by a country with it, please stay safe

WenQian lives in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province. The city is under quarantine right now, however, and nobody is allowed in or out due to the coronavirus.

At time of writing, the coronavirus has claimed 132 lives and over 6,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness around the world. The death toll is expected to rise, but the World Health Organization has been working tirelessly to find a cure.

Related: Fortnite Summer Smash headlined by numerous World Cup competitors

FunPlus Phoenix’s Tao “QianLan” Hong Wei will be traveling to Australia to take the spot that was left vacant by WenQian.

The Australian Open Fortnite event will take place from Feb. 1 to 2.