Fortnite Summer Smash headlined by numerous World Cup competitors

The top attendees and a prize pool breakdown were revealed.

Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite Summer Smash at the Australian Open next month has attracted some of the biggest names in the game. Players from more than 12 countries will fight for a $400,000 AUD (over $275,000) solo competition prize pool and a $100,000 AUD (over $68,000) charity pro-am prize pool from Feb. 1 to 2.

Top players across both competitions include Lachlan and Lazarbeam, who each have 12.3 million subscribers on YouTube. Other notable players include Australian streamer Loser Fruit, who recently raised more than $300,000 for wildfire relief in the country, and Fortnite World Cup participants like BenjyFishy and Aqua.

Ready to play at @FortniteGame Summer Smash 👊 We can’t wait to see you @benjyfishy @mitr0 @vividfn @jaomock @zayt @ghostsaf @epikwhale @Replays @Loserfruit @lazarbeam @LachlanYT @muselk @mrfreshasian @x2twins More about the #AO2020 event and tickets 👉 https://t.co/r4fcT5dxpQ https://t.co/cgkEDdRauj

A full list of participants for the charity pro-am is set to be released in the coming weeks.

The solo competition’s prize pool of $400,000 AUD features a $100,000 AUD payout for first place with $40,000 AUD going to second place. All players between 25th and 90th will earn $2,000 AUD.

The event will be open to fans with tickets costing $54 AUD for adults and $10 AUD for kids. 

Last year, the Summer Smash pro-am charity event was headlined by influencers like DrLupo, Valkyrae, and Vikkstar featuring a $100,000 prize pool. This year’s pro-am will be a trios event with teams consisting of one professional gamer, one content creator, and one sports or entertainment personality.