Another new Fortnite starter pack has been leaked | Dot Esports

The best bargain you can find in the Fortnite store is its current starter pack, and it looks like a new one is on the way.

Starter packs include a skin, a harvesting tool, and a number of V-Bucks, usually 600. These packs go for $5 total, so it’s a great deal. And the newest upcoming starter pack has leaked.

New Starter Pack pic.twitter.com/buSTuZ6Uyu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 29, 2020

Fortnite data miners, like @iFireMonkey, have found the new starter pack in the game’s most recent update’s files. It’s called Yellow Jacket, and it features a female character with a black and yellow color scheme.

Previous starter pack skins include Iris, which was released this February. Regardless of how cool the starter skin is or not, the package’s 600 V-Bucks pays for itself and then-some with its $5 price tag.

This new starter pack isn’t official just yet, but considering it’s been added to the game’s files, it could be hitting the store pretty soon in the coming weeks.