Among Us cosmetics in Fortnite revealed as part of Innersloth-Epic collaboration

Fortnite is getting a sus update with the addition of Among Us cosmetics.

Innersloth announced the collaboration in a blog post, and many popular Fortnite content creators were quick to share their reactions on social media. Many of the reactions ranged from disbelief to excitement, depending on the creator. It was leaked previously that Among Us was coming to Fortnite, but no one knew what the cosmetics would look like.

The back bling features the iconic crew member from the game, offered in a wide range of colors. The model looks very similar to the characters in Among Us, with a unique cartoon-like appearance that it’s become famous for. The other item is the iconic Distraction Dance from The Henry Stickmin Collection, which is meant to draw the attention of anyone nearby.

Image via Innersloth

To get these cosmetics, the player needs to purchase Among Us or any of the Stars Packs on the Epic Games Store. Once the player has made a purchase for the game, they’ll automatically be awarded the cosmetics. The blog promises that there are no Impostors in these bundles—probably.

Among Us became a hit game in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The game, which encourages people to play together and either effectively communicate or deceive their friends, becmae one of the most popular games in the world with the help of streamers and other content creators.

In the last couple of years, Fortnite has also collaborated with numerous brands to include in-game items and events. In this way, Epic Games is creating a hub for all popular media, including their own competitors at times. And with this latest collaboration, it doesn’t look like Epic has any intention of slowing down soon.