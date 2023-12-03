All Vaulted and Unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

In Fortnite Chapter Five: Season one, several new weapons were introduced, while the old ones were vaulted. Similarly, some classic weapons and equipment were modified this season to be more effective in certain scenarios.

After playing a few matches, I’m loving this season’s loot pool so far. The new weapons feel much better, and being able to customize the attachments feels like a massive upgrade. The new loot train in Fortnite definitely reminds me of raiding the train on World’s Edge in Apex Legends.

Naturally, players need to know which weapons and items were removed from the game and how to use the new guns around the island. Here are all the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter Five: Season one.

All new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

There are lots of new weapons in season one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The loot pool in Fortnite Chapter Five: Season one was completely reshuffled and new guns were introduced along with consumables and unique equipment. Here’s a list of all the unique weapons and equipment you’ll see this season:

Ranger Pistol

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Hyper SMG

Thunder Burst SMG

Striker AR

Nemesis AR

Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Ballistic Shield

Grapple Blade

Cluster Clinger

You can expect the developers to add more weapons during regular updates in Chapter Five: Season one. With the introduction of weapon loadouts, customizing guns with new attachments is going to be key going forward.

All Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Popular Fortnite weapons are coming back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some of the most popular weapons and items from previous chapters will be seen again in the loot pool during Chapter Five. Movement mechanics like Swimming and Hurdling are back in the game, and Gold Bars have returned along with Cash Registers.

Similarly, Bounty Boards are back which means you can start completing Bounties in-game once again to earn gold. NPCs, Capture Points, and Wildlife Llamas have also returned making it easier to gather and spend Gold Coins. Here are all the unvaulted items and weapons in Fortnite Chapter Five.

Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

Primal Flame Bow

Suppressed Pistol

Cash Register

Bush Bomb

Slurp Barrels

Ammo Arrows

Fishing Rod

Loot Island

Hurdling

Swimming

Slap Barrels

Shield Breaker EMP

Bounty Boards

Capture Point

Wildlife Llama

All Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Most of the weapons from the OG Season were vaulted at the start of Fortnite Chapter Five. That said, that doesn’t mean they are gone forever, as you can expect old guns to return to the loot pool occasionally. Similarly, popular rotational tools and equipment also return to the game during these updates. Here are all the vaulted items removed from Fortnite Chapter Five.