All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Remix

The higher the rarity, the better the weapon in Fortnite, and this means better firepower and quicker reloading. And thanks to the return of the Fortnite Chapter 2 weapon upgrade benches, anyone with the materials to spare can upgrade quickly.
Where to find Fortnite weapon upgrade benches
Weapons upgrade benches have returned to Fortnite, giving you a chance to make sure you have the best loadout possible. Most of the benches can be found at named locations, but you may stumble across one at a gas station or other landmark. Each upgrade costs materials, and the cost depends on your weapon’s starting rarity.
|Starting Rarity
|Upgrade Rarity
|Cost
|Common
|Uncommon
|50 Wood
50 Stone
50 Metal
|Uncommon
|Rare
|100 Wood
100 Stone
100 Metal
|Rare
|Epic
|150 Wood
150 Stone
150 Metal
|Epic
|Legendary
|200 Wood
200 Stone
200 Metal
|Legendary
|N/A
|N/A
All three material types are required to upgrade your weapon, so to get your weapon from common to legendary will take a lot of resource farming. To get the upgrades quickly, we recommend landing somewhere with plenty of materials of all types, such as the apple farm to the north of Frenzy Farm or Logjam Woodworks. These are all of the locations we have discovered that have a weapon upgrade bench.
Dirty Docks
This upgrade bench is situated just at the entrance of Dirty Docks in an open-front garage.
Underground at the gas station east of Frenzy Farm
This is a sneaky weapon upgrade bench. There is a gas station to the east of Frenzy Farm with two portable toilets outside. Enter one of the toilets to be transported to a secret underground base. That’s where you will find this bench and a couple of chests. Just use the toilet again to go back up to the surface.
Frenzy Farm
At the farm, there is a weapon upgrade bench just inside the large barn to the southwest of the area.
The Doggpound
Use the vent system to travel down underground at The Doggpound. To avoid being spotted, and to open the locked chest down there, use the red phone box first to disguise yourself as a henchman.
Lazy Lake
This weapon bench is exactly where you would expect to find it. Head towards the very center of the area and it is in the large garage under the tall building.
Lazy Lake Island
Lazy Lake Island is just south of Lazy Lake. On it, you’ll find a house with a few chests and this weapon upgrade bench.
Dirty Docks
Dirty Docks has a weapon upgrade bench in a garage to the north of the area. It is just inside the entrance of the facility.
Army base north of Dirty Docks
This weapon upgrade point is in the same army base where you can find a secret audio log from Hope.
Steamy Stacks
Head to the top of Steamy Stacks and find this weapon upgrade bench in a workshop nearby.
Weeping Woods
This weapon bench is inside one of the two workshops outside the main house in Weeping Woods.
Logjam Woodworks
Logjam Woodworks is an underrated location as it has a Vending Machine and a weapon upgrade bench, plus lots of materials to farm to achieve those upgrades.
Salty Springs
In the easternmost house at Salty Springs, there is a weapon upgrade bench hidden inside the attic. This is the last upgrade bench we have found so far, but as we discover more, we will be sure to keep you updated.
Published: Nov 3, 2024 03:52 pm