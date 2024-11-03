All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Remix

The higher the rarity, the better the weapon in Fortnite, and this means better firepower and quicker reloading. And thanks to the return of the Fortnite Chapter 2 weapon upgrade benches, anyone with the materials to spare can upgrade quickly.

Where to find Fortnite weapon upgrade benches

Weapons upgrade benches have returned to Fortnite, giving you a chance to make sure you have the best loadout possible. Most of the benches can be found at named locations, but you may stumble across one at a gas station or other landmark. Each upgrade costs materials, and the cost depends on your weapon’s starting rarity.

Starting Rarity Upgrade Rarity Cost Common Uncommon 50 Wood

50 Stone

50 Metal Uncommon Rare 100 Wood

100 Stone

100 Metal Rare Epic 150 Wood

150 Stone

150 Metal Epic Legendary 200 Wood

200 Stone

200 Metal Legendary N/A N/A

All three material types are required to upgrade your weapon, so to get your weapon from common to legendary will take a lot of resource farming. To get the upgrades quickly, we recommend landing somewhere with plenty of materials of all types, such as the apple farm to the north of Frenzy Farm or Logjam Woodworks. These are all of the locations we have discovered that have a weapon upgrade bench.

Dirty Docks

Find this bench to the north of Dirty Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This upgrade bench is situated just at the entrance of Dirty Docks in an open-front garage.

Underground at the gas station east of Frenzy Farm

This weapon bench is hidden underground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a sneaky weapon upgrade bench. There is a gas station to the east of Frenzy Farm with two portable toilets outside. Enter one of the toilets to be transported to a secret underground base. That’s where you will find this bench and a couple of chests. Just use the toilet again to go back up to the surface.

Frenzy Farm

This bench is found inside a barn at Frenzy Farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the farm, there is a weapon upgrade bench just inside the large barn to the southwest of the area.

The Doggpound

You have to get past guards and Snoop Dogg to get to this bench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the vent system to travel down underground at The Doggpound. To avoid being spotted, and to open the locked chest down there, use the red phone box first to disguise yourself as a henchman.

Lazy Lake

Find this weapon bench inside a large garage at Lazy Lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon bench is exactly where you would expect to find it. Head towards the very center of the area and it is in the large garage under the tall building.

Lazy Lake Island

This bench is inside the house on Lazy Lake Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lazy Lake Island is just south of Lazy Lake. On it, you’ll find a house with a few chests and this weapon upgrade bench.

Army base north of Dirty Docks

This bench is at the army base near Dirty Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon upgrade point is in the same army base where you can find a secret audio log from Hope.

Steamy Stacks

Upgrade your weapon at Steamy Stacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the top of Steamy Stacks and find this weapon upgrade bench in a workshop nearby.

Weeping Woods

Find this upgrade bench in the shed in Weeping Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon bench is inside one of the two workshops outside the main house in Weeping Woods.

Logjam Woodworks

This bench is inside the Logjam Woodworks main building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Logjam Woodworks is an underrated location as it has a Vending Machine and a weapon upgrade bench, plus lots of materials to farm to achieve those upgrades.

Salty Springs

This is a strange place to put a weapon upgrade bench! Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the easternmost house at Salty Springs, there is a weapon upgrade bench hidden inside the attic. This is the last upgrade bench we have found so far, but as we discover more, we will be sure to keep you updated.

