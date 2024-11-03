Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
a fortnite weapons upgrade bench
If you have the materials to spare, you ca get a quick upgrade here. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Remix

Upgrading weapons has never been so quick! Find out here how to get your Fortnite weapon to legendary easily.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 3, 2024 03:52 pm

The higher the rarity, the better the weapon in Fortnite, and this means better firepower and quicker reloading. And thanks to the return of the Fortnite Chapter 2 weapon upgrade benches, anyone with the materials to spare can upgrade quickly.

Recommended Videos

Where to find Fortnite weapon upgrade benches

Weapons upgrade benches have returned to Fortnite, giving you a chance to make sure you have the best loadout possible. Most of the benches can be found at named locations, but you may stumble across one at a gas station or other landmark. Each upgrade costs materials, and the cost depends on your weapon’s starting rarity.

Starting RarityUpgrade RarityCost
CommonUncommon50 Wood
50 Stone
50 Metal
UncommonRare100 Wood
100 Stone
100 Metal
RareEpic150 Wood
150 Stone
150 Metal
EpicLegendary200 Wood
200 Stone
200 Metal
LegendaryN/AN/A

All three material types are required to upgrade your weapon, so to get your weapon from common to legendary will take a lot of resource farming. To get the upgrades quickly, we recommend landing somewhere with plenty of materials of all types, such as the apple farm to the north of Frenzy Farm or Logjam Woodworks. These are all of the locations we have discovered that have a weapon upgrade bench.

Dirty Docks

a player looks at a weapon upgrade bench
Find this bench to the north of Dirty Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This upgrade bench is situated just at the entrance of Dirty Docks in an open-front garage.

Underground at the gas station east of Frenzy Farm

an underground weapon upgrade bench
This weapon bench is hidden underground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is a sneaky weapon upgrade bench. There is a gas station to the east of Frenzy Farm with two portable toilets outside. Enter one of the toilets to be transported to a secret underground base. That’s where you will find this bench and a couple of chests. Just use the toilet again to go back up to the surface.

Frenzy Farm

a weapon upgrade bench in a barn
This bench is found inside a barn at Frenzy Farm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the farm, there is a weapon upgrade bench just inside the large barn to the southwest of the area.

The Doggpound

a bench under the doggpound
You have to get past guards and Snoop Dogg to get to this bench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the vent system to travel down underground at The Doggpound. To avoid being spotted, and to open the locked chest down there, use the red phone box first to disguise yourself as a henchman.

Lazy Lake

a weapon upgrade bench in a large garage
Find this weapon bench inside a large garage at Lazy Lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon bench is exactly where you would expect to find it. Head towards the very center of the area and it is in the large garage under the tall building.

Lazy Lake Island

Lazy lake island upgrade bench
This bench is inside the house on Lazy Lake Island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lazy Lake Island is just south of Lazy Lake. On it, you’ll find a house with a few chests and this weapon upgrade bench.

Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks upgrade bench
Find this bench in the Dirty Docks garage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dirty Docks has a weapon upgrade bench in a garage to the north of the area. It is just inside the entrance of the facility.

Army base north of Dirty Docks

a bench at the army base
This bench is at the army base near Dirty Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon upgrade point is in the same army base where you can find a secret audio log from Hope.

Steamy Stacks

steamy stacks weapon upgrade bench
Upgrade your weapon at Steamy Stacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the top of Steamy Stacks and find this weapon upgrade bench in a workshop nearby.

Weeping Woods

a weapon bench in weeping woods
Find this upgrade bench in the shed in Weeping Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This weapon bench is inside one of the two workshops outside the main house in Weeping Woods.

Logjam Woodworks

a weapon bench at logjam woodworks
This bench is inside the Logjam Woodworks main building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Logjam Woodworks is an underrated location as it has a Vending Machine and a weapon upgrade bench, plus lots of materials to farm to achieve those upgrades.

Salty Springs

a weapon bench in an attic
This is a strange place to put a weapon upgrade bench! Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the easternmost house at Salty Springs, there is a weapon upgrade bench hidden inside the attic. This is the last upgrade bench we have found so far, but as we discover more, we will be sure to keep you updated.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones