All Tony Stark/Iron Man Awakening Challenges in Fortnite and how to complete them | Dot Esports

Genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is helping to advance Fortnite‘s technology by a couple centuries in season 4.

Similarly to Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk’s skin earlier in the Battle Pass, you’ll need to complete the Awakening challenges in order to gain access to Tony Stark in his Iron Man suit.

The Battle Pass is available for 950 V-Bucks, about $9.50, giving you access to some seriously cool Marvel heroes and villains, including Iron Man.

Reach 88 on the speedometer in a Whiplash as Tony Stark

The hardest part of the challenge is probably finding a spare Whiplash on the map. Once you do, however, all you have to do is find some place to take off and reach the required speed. Unfortunately, you don’t get to go back to the future.

Use an Upgrade Bench as Tony Stark

Head to any Upgrade Bench on the map. Make sure that you have a weapon to actually upgrade, preferably a lower rarity one for quicker upgrades, and to harvest some materials along the way.

Once you flex your engineering skills, the second challenge is done.

Emote as Tony Stark in the Stark Workshop

Tony Stark’s Workshop is in the middle of the map, a little bit east past The Authority. It’s an isolated barn decked out with tech.

Once you are inside, select the Suit Up emote, and watch as the Iron Man suit materializes.