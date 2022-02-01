All The Foundation quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season one started with a bang since players quickly found out about The Foundation’s return during the opening cinematic. The Foundation’s return was a huge deal on its own, but then Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared behind the mask, shocking fans for a second time.

The Foundation plays a vital role in Fortnite’s continuing storyline. And now, he’ll soon make his debut as a playable skin, giving fans a chance to play Fortnite as The Rock.

Like previous unique skins, The Foundation didn’t become available with the battle pass at the start of the season. The skin will become unlockable on Feb. 3, but players will need to complete a set of challenges first.

The Foundation quests involve a total of 11 challenges and The Foundation/The Rock skin will automatically be unlocked once players complete all of them.