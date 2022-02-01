All The Foundation quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season one started with a bang since players quickly found out about The Foundation’s return during the opening cinematic. The Foundation’s return was a huge deal on its own, but then Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared behind the mask, shocking fans for a second time.
The Foundation plays a vital role in Fortnite’s continuing storyline. And now, he’ll soon make his debut as a playable skin, giving fans a chance to play Fortnite as The Rock.
Like previous unique skins, The Foundation didn’t become available with the battle pass at the start of the season. The skin will become unlockable on Feb. 3, but players will need to complete a set of challenges first.
The Foundation quests involve a total of 11 challenges and The Foundation/The Rock skin will automatically be unlocked once players complete all of them.
|Quest
|Reward
|Visit Might Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary (0/3)
|The Foundation skin
|Use shield potions in a single match (0/4)
|The Foundation spray
|Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching (0/1)
|The Foundation’s Mantle
|Assist in eliminating Gunnar (0/1)
|Tactical Visor Toggle emote
|Deal damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs (0/1,000)
|The Foundation (Tactical)
|Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern (0/3)
|Foundatio’s Fortune
|Deal melee damage to opponents (0/100)
|Foundations Plasma Spike
|Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with them (0/1,000)
|Foundational Gun Wrap
|Deal headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons (0/500)
|The Foundation (Combat Elite)
|Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish Top 10 (0/2)
|The Rocket Wing
|Complete all The Foundation quests (0/4)
|The Rocket Wing (Stealth)